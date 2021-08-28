Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Down 48.0% in August

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TGSGY stock remained flat at $$11.40 during trading hours on Friday. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Danske cut Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tgs Asa in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

