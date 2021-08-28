The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$84.00 at CSFB

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by CSFB from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$85.19.

BNS opened at C$79.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$79.39. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$53.54 and a 52 week high of C$82.35. The company has a market cap of C$96.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8812355 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

