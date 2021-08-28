The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $124.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $124.68.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

