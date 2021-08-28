The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,739 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 3.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $19,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,828 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,315,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,041. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.