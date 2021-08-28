The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BONTQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. The Bon-Ton Stores has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

About The Bon-Ton Stores

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc operates department stores in the United States. The company's stores offer various brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as cosmetics, home furnishings, and other goods. As of November 30, 2017, it operated 260 stores, including 9 furniture galleries and 4 clearance centers in 24 states in the Northeast, Midwest, and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, ElderBeerman, Herberger's, and Younkers names.

