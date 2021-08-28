The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 48.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,928 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $54,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 960.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $28,023,250. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $585.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $562.11 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $805.61.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,048.81.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.