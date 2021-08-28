The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wedbush

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,087,000 after acquiring an additional 200,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,702,000 after acquiring an additional 86,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,319,000 after acquiring an additional 43,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

