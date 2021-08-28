The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. 181,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,099. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

