The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $28.75. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The Gap shares last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 161,499 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.32.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in The Gap by 688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 763,357 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Gap by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in The Gap by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 352,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Gap by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 360,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Gap by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.12%.

The Gap Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

