The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.510-$2.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.640 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.65. 1,211,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,295. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $937.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The GEO Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of The GEO Group worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

