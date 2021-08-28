The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Hits New 52-Week High at $418.79

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $418.79 and last traded at $417.61, with a volume of 22786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.70. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.