The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.33.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $123.57 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after buying an additional 94,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.