The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SJM. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.27. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after buying an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 329,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

