Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of TBPH opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $604.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.62.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 17,366 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.