TheStreet Upgrades CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CVV opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.35. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

In related news, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $40,885.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 10,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,791.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 830,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,885 shares of company stock worth $393,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

