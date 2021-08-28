TheStreet Upgrades CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of CVV opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.35. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.
In related news, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $40,885.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 10,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,791.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 830,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,885 shares of company stock worth $393,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.
