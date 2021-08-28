TheStreet Upgrades Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) to B

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $882.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $534,536.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,485,422.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,172. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 120,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

