THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the July 29th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

THKLY traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.36. 26,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,752. THK has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

