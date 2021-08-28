Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $67,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on THO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Thor Industries stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.81.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.