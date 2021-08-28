ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDUP. Zacks Investment Research cut ThredUp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $256,000. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

