thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €12.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.11 ($14.24).

Shares of TKA opened at €9.14 ($10.75) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.61.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

