Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) were down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 287,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the average daily volume of 46,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at $20,000,000. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the second quarter valued at $15,256,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the second quarter valued at $10,243,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the second quarter valued at $8,049,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the second quarter valued at $7,500,000.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

