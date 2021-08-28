Tolar Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Tolar has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tolar has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $32,350.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tolar coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tolar Coin Profile

Tolar (TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,245,687 coins and its circulating supply is 215,107,791 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tolar is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

