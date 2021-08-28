Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the July 29th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Topcon stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842. Topcon has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

