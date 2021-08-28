Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

TOEYF remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 110,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,365. Toro Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the north-eastern goldfields region of Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

