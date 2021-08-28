Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
TOEYF remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 110,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,365. Toro Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Toro Energy Company Profile
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.