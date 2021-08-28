TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.38. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TowneBank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of TowneBank worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.