Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 billion-$273 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.88. 140,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,947. The stock has a market cap of $243.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $185.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.62.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

