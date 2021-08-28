Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.14 billion-$14.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.92 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.15.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.78. 920,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,230. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $115.28 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

