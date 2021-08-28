TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the July 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TANNL stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

