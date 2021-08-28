TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 926,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,300. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

