TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.96

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.96 and last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

