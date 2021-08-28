Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Boosted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 405,333 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up approximately 3.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $707,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 87.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Trimble by 9.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after acquiring an additional 336,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Trimble by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,385,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 390,808 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.17. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $96.38.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.