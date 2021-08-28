Truist Securities Boosts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $155.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $146.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $152.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $940,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

