TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Down 42.5% in August

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the July 29th total of 434,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MEDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $5.09 on Friday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 40.70%. Research analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth $613,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

