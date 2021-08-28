Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $2,115,897.54 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,115,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,280,912.75.

On Monday, June 21st, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $2,293,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $111.59 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.28.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 14.3% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $1,913,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 36.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $922,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.