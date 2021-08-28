Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.00.

TWST stock opened at $111.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.28. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total transaction of $355,853.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,113.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,115,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,632 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,906. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.3% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 36.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $922,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

