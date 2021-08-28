Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $321.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $401.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ubiquiti stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Ubiquiti worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

