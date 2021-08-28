UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €105.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €90.89 ($106.93) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €90.66. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

