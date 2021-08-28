UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

