Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $490.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cowen from $385.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $387.23 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.40. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

