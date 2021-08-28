Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $490.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cowen from $385.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $387.23 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.40. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
