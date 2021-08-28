Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $430.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$415.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA opened at $387.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.40. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.