Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 214.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.7% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 80,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $262,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $20.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

