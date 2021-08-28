Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Receives C$19.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE UNS traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,182. The company has a market cap of C$748.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.93. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$5.21 and a 52 week high of C$18.86.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

