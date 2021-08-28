Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Unilever worth $172,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,442 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL opened at $55.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.95. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

