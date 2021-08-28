Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Announces $1.07 Quarterly Dividend

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend by 56.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Union Pacific has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $11.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $221.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Union Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Union Pacific worth $1,132,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

