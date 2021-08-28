Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,091,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 33.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 5,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $221.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.