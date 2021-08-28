United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

