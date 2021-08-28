Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Universal Health Services makes up about 1.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.33% of Universal Health Services worth $41,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

NYSE:UHS traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,746. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

