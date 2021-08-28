Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the July 29th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands stock remained flat at $$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,105. Unrivaled Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Unrivaled Brands alerts:

About Unrivaled Brands

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.