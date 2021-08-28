US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.7% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Accenture were worth $354,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.66. 1,126,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,805. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.13. The company has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

