US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,374,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $155,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.22. 297,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,976. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.44 and a 1-year high of $118.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

